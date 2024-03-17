My wife is the best chef ever – Davido tells Kai Cenat

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has extolled his wife Chioma Rowland, as the best chef of all time.



Davido bragged about his wife being the best chef while hosting popular American content creator, Kai Cenat, who was in Lagos, Nigeria for a documentary.



The 30 BG boss, however, expressed regret that his wife, Chioma, wasn't in the country to treat the American content guru to a perfect dining adventure.



He said in a viral video, “My wife is the best Chef ever, if she were around, she’d have cooked for you but she is in Atlanta. My wife cooks the best.”



In a separate discussion, Davido disclosed that his new album is ready, disclosing, that it consists of 15 tracks with 6 features.



“I don’t know if I should be saying this, but my new album is finished. It consists of 15 songs and 6 features,” the singer said.



