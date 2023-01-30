My wife has taken me to court because I had a beautiful child outside our marriage - Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Entertainment of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian preacher, Kwabena Andrews, better known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has openly confessed to having a "beautiful child" with another woman outside his marriage, leading to his wife, Princess Andrews packing out of her matrimonial home for over a year.



Osofo Kyiri in an attempt to dispel rumors about his wife's absence from church informed his congregation that he and his wife have separated.



In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, he levelled several allegations against his former partner, whom he claimed conspired with some pastors to ruin his reputation.



"The whole of Ghana is watching me, and I wish to send a message across. You realise that my wife, Osofo Maame, no longer sits in her seat. It has been over a year since we last saw her in church. I have heard all the rumours and I want to say that she is no longer with us."



Explaining the genesis of his marital problems, he said: "Some years ago, she moved with several pastors, and they made allegations on the radio that I use evil spirit to operate my church. She later came to apologize, and I forgave her as a husband...it happened again, so I was very careful...she is once again out there, moving from one church to another."



Osofo Kyiri Abosom openly confessed that he has a secret child with another woman and promised to outdoor the child at the right time.



"It is all because I, Kyiri Abosom have had a child outside our marriage. You should see the child. She is so beautiful, I will soon outdoor her. My partner sent the matter to court and fought for my property. She has sent the matter to different courts...I want you to tell her that our marriage is over...when I was called into Ministry, she wasn't in the picture. She is free to go...there are a lot of beautiful women out there and when I need them I will call for help," he announced.



Osofo Kyiri Abosom, who doubles as a politician and founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), contested for the presidential seat in December 2022.



In 2022, the leader of the Life Assembly Worship Church, in an interview on Kessben FM, denounced the Christian faith when he announced that there is no heaven or hell as written in the Holy Bible.



Watch the video below:















OPD/BOG