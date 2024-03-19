My wife has remained supportive despite my intimate scenes in movies - Ramsey Nouah

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Nollywood actor, Ramsey Nouah, has lavished praise on his wife for her support and understanding regarding the intimate roles he portrays on screen.



The actor, recognized for his roles in movies such as The Figurine, Living in Bondage and Reloaded, expressed gratitude for his wife's patience throughout their 23-year marriage.



During an interview with Kofi TV, Ramsey remarked on the stability of his home life.



"I've been married for 23 years and that's quite a stretch. My wife is an exceptionally accommodating and understanding partner, a rarity these days. She's the pillar of the Nouah family, tolerating the demands of my acting career.



"She remains supportive from behind the scenes and is indifferent to the spotlight, fully grasping the nature of my profession and adeptly managing it.



"It's important to note, she's human too. We experience moments of confusion, which we navigate through discussion, a common occurrence in any family or partnership," he shared.



Currently, Ramsey Nouah features in the upcoming movie "A Country Called Ghana," produced by Ghanaian comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as LilWin.



The film also stars other notable Nollywood actors, including Charles Awurun and Victor Osuagwu, famously known as Awilo Sharp Sharp.



In 2010, Ramsey Nouah clinched the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in The Figurine.



He has also starred in movies like Dangerous Twins, Merry Men, Blood Sisters, 76, and more.



ID/SARA



