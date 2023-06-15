My wife didn't want children when we got married - Okyeame Kwame discloses

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Renowned musician and songwriter, Okyeame Kwame, has opened up about his initial disagreement with his wife regarding starting a family.



According to him, when they first got married, his wife expressed her desire to focus on her career, make money, and travel the world without having any children.



He revealed, "My wife didn't want to have any children at all when we got married. She said she wants to work, make money, and travel the world."



However, Okyeame Kwame stated that as for him, he planned to have three children, and this led to a negotiation between him and his wife, and eventually, they agreed on having just one child.



"So we negotiated and ended on one, and when I got one too, accidentally God put the second one there," he added.



He then added that his wife decided to opt for a family planning method after their second child, saying, "After the second child, my wife went to have a family planning method to prevent any other pregnancy."



Despite feeling scared during both pregnancies, Okyeame Kwame explained that being a father has been a rewarding experience.



"Being a father has been a great experience. I was totally scared during both pregnancies of my kids," he said.



The discussion on fatherhood took when Okyeame Kwame joined sports journalist, Nathaniel Attoh, and actor, Adjetey Anang, who also shared their own experiences and journeys as fathers, a report by myjoyonline.com has said.



As Father's Day approaches on Sunday, June 18, 2023, it serves as a timely reminder to celebrate and honour fathers, father figures, and the important roles they play in society.



