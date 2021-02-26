Entertainment of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

My wife and I have no regrets sharing our 'semi-nude' photos - Ben Brako

Highlife musician, Ben Brako and wife

Veteran Highlife musician, Ben Brako has intimated that he would love to recreate and even polish his widely talked about semi-nude photos of himself and his wife.



It would be recalled that in 2018, the couple took the nation by storm when they released what people termed “semi-nude” images of themselves wearing just thin African prints to cover their private parts alongside traditional beads.



Ben Brako has continued to share similar images of himself and especially that of his wife on his social media pages despite receiving backlash from a section of the public averring that he is promoting nudity.



The Highlife-great has on several occasions asked critics to view such images as a work of art rather than nudity. According to him, they are promoting their rich tradition and culture and would not be moved by what people have to say about their style of dressing.



Speaking in a recent interview on the Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb, the 'Meko Mekrom' hitmaker revealed that he and his wife have no regrets in sharing such photos with the public.



“We would love to do it all over again and even more, oh yes! We were not naked..… people were a bit shocked because they viewed me in a certain light. They saw me as a gentle-soul who just go with the normalcy…they put me in a certain box and were surprised to see me come out," said Ben Brako.



He further explained his actions saying, “I would have done it earlier, it is really my passion. We didn’t expose any bits… it is natural for us to be not too clad because of the nature of our atmosphere and everything. Traditionally you could find this during the Dipo rites, previously people use to walk about just wearing a thin cloth around their waist and their breasts hanging out and it was normal.”











