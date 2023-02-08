My third album is 60% ready, will be out this year - KiDi

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

'Champagne' hitmaker KiDi has revealed his third album is almost ready for release.



The Lynx and EMPIRE signee was speaking to the +44 show on Amazon Music when he said this.



"This year [2023], the album is coming," he assured his fans. "I'm working on it. [It's] like 60 percent done," he revealed.



The singer's debut album, 'Sugar', was released in 2019. It packed multiple hits like: 'Gyal Dem Sugar', 'Sugar Daddy' featuring Mr Eazi, 'Come Thru' featuring Stonebwoy, 'Thunder', 'Adiepena' and others.



In 2021, he released his sophomore: 'The Golden Boy', which housed hits such as the viral 'Touch It', 'Mon Bebe' and 'Spiritual' featuring Kuami Eugene & Patoranking.



Dennis 'KiDi' Dwamena also informed +44 that his favourite songs to play in his car currently are Black Sherif's '45', Asake's 'Terminator' and Sarkodie's 'Country Side' featuring Black Sherif.



Concerning '45', he commented: "It's just a spiritual song to me."

He also mentioned his upcoming North American tour as well, and prayed "again to Sky Daddy who's listening [that] this year we want an elevation."

Check out dates for the Ghanaian Afrobeats/Highlife superstars North American tour dates below: