Music of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: Lucas Mensah, Contributor

My style of rap is different from Yaa Pono's - Kwame Yogot tells critics

Kwame Yogot is a Ghanaian rapper

Ghanaian rapper, Kwame Yogot has denied that he copied Yaa Pono's style of comic rap in his latest single.



The rapper, whose current song with Kuame Eugene is making waves across the country made the assertion in a live radio interview on Darling Fm's Top 30 Countdown show over the weekend at Cape Coast.



"Yaa Pono is my senior. I have stayed with him before and I even worked with him on my 'Bitter Sweet' project. I learned from him and I agree there are some similarities in the way we rap but I didn't copy him. I have been doing this style for over 11 years underground."



"I am known by all my fans as the Rap Comedian and it comes naturally. My style of rap is different from Yaa Pono's, I didn't copy him," he added.



He however thanked Ghanaians for their unflinching support and as such pleaded with all and sundry to keep supporting his craft.



Kwame Yogot visited all radio stations in Cape Coast on March 6, 2021, to promote "Biibi Besi", a new single featuring Kuami Eugene.