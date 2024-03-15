My style of music influence Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Samini - Fiifi Selah

Entertainment of Friday, 15 March 2024

A Ghanaian artiste and member of the music group TH 4 Kwages, Fiifi Selah, has claimed that his unique style of singing has influenced the Reggae-Dancehall genre in Ghana.



According to him, his style of music influenced artistes like Samini and Shatta Wale.



In an interview with Joy Prime, Selah asserted that he is the original trailblazer in reggae-dancehall music in Ghana, and many artists have followed in his footsteps.



“Within my time, Raggae-Dancehall became big in Ghana. Samini copied me. He listened to my music to write his ‘Linda’ song.



"Shatta Wale also listened to one of my Sass Squad songs to become Shatta Wale. They all came from me,” he said.



Fiifi Selah also highlighted his distinctive rap style, which he believes only Sarkodie can emulate successfully.



"Nobody can rap my rap; only Sarkodie can do it because my rap is hard to get,” he claimed.



Despite his bold claims, he remains appreciative of the influence his music has had on other musicians, including Kofi Kinaata and Ayesem.



Formerly known as Scooby Selah, Fiifi Selah was part of Th 4 Kwages, previously Sass Squad, a duo that rose to fame in the late '90s with hits such as 'Nana Esi’, 'Kwakyemu’, and 'Menya Obaa Fefe’.



The group's contribution to the Ghanaian music scene continues to be celebrated.



