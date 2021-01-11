Entertainment of Monday, 11 January 2021

My stage craft is better than most musicians - Kamelyeon

Ghanaian Reggae/dancehall artiste, Micheal Kwame Alowonuga popularly known as Kamelyeon has disclosed that his talent intimidates musicians a lot even A-list ones.



Even though he doesn’t have a major hit song yet he still believes and knows that his performance on stage alone is enough to pull the crowd.



According to him, regardless of being a talented performer, he is not invited to some of the big shows in the country but is not worried about that.



“Some musicians are scared to put me on shows they organize because of my stage craft. But because I believe in myself, I’ll put them on any show I organize. And in every show I am put on, no matter how small it seems, I give out my all and leave patrons with lasting memories”, he said.



Talking to DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive Show on Happy 98.9FM, he stated that he will not force himself on other artistes just to blow. “When you have talent and you throw yourself on people you instantly reduce the value of your talent”.



The upcoming artiste disclosed he believes in time, hard work and also focusing more on what he can do best. “And I’ll do it when the time is right”.



He ended by saying, “I realized long ago that doing music is my God given talent. So no matter what people do or say, it doesn’t get to me. I just go on doing my music”.