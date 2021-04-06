You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 06Article 1225162

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Zionfelix

My sons are womanizers – Afia Schwarzenegger declares

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Afia Schwar has emphasized that her sons like women play videoAfia Schwar has emphasized that her sons like women

Ghanaian actress, media personality and entrepreneur, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, well known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has revealed her observation about her sons.

A section of Ghanaian women and social media users were not happy about a statement that the vocal actress made about her sons and their choice of women when they are getting married.

She stated that she won’t allow her sons to marry any Ghanaian woman.

Despite the condemnation of her statement, Afia Schwarzenegger has told ZionFelix in an interview on the ‘Uncut’ Show that she still stands by her words.

She emphasized that her sons like women.

Afia recalled she has sacked about two or three girls from her having a relationship with her sons.

According to her, the recent lady who is trying to use one of her boys to get attention is a side chick.

She added that her sons went to Legon to learn but not to look for girls and marry.

Afia Schwar further stated that her teen sons like to have fun, however, she disciplines them when she has to.

Watch the full interview below:

Join our Newsletter

News

Sulemana Braimah

We must question how under-40 politicians got Cantonments, Airport, E. Legon mansions – MFWA boss

Sports

Addo represented Ghana at the 2006 World Cup

Ghana's Otto Addo, the coach responsible for guiding some of Europe's brightest young footballers

Business

Government of Ghana has made US$3 billion in Eurobond proceeds

Ghana issues US$3 billion Eurobonds in tricky circumstances

Africa

Kenya Airways has suspended passenger flights between Nairobi and the UK

Kenya Airways suspends Nairobi-UK passenger flights

Opinions

Tyron Iras Marhguy was denied admission by Achimota School

Achimota School versus the Rastafarian students: A ‘dread-locked’ perspective