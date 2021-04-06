My sons are womanizers – Afia Schwarzenegger declares

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian actress, media personality and entrepreneur, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, well known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has revealed her observation about her sons.



A section of Ghanaian women and social media users were not happy about a statement that the vocal actress made about her sons and their choice of women when they are getting married.



She stated that she won’t allow her sons to marry any Ghanaian woman.



Despite the condemnation of her statement, Afia Schwarzenegger has told ZionFelix in an interview on the ‘Uncut’ Show that she still stands by her words.



She emphasized that her sons like women.



Afia recalled she has sacked about two or three girls from her having a relationship with her sons.



According to her, the recent lady who is trying to use one of her boys to get attention is a side chick.



She added that her sons went to Legon to learn but not to look for girls and marry.



Afia Schwar further stated that her teen sons like to have fun, however, she disciplines them when she has to.



Watch the full interview below:



