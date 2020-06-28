Music of Sunday, 28 June 2020

My songs are getting massive airplay but still ‘nothing I get’ – Mr Drew sadly reveals

Rising afrobeat artiste, Andrew Otu popularly known by stage name Mr Drew, has sadly revealed that though his songs are currently getting massive airplay while he appears in most of the music chart shows across the country, he’s not making enough money to complement the hit songs.



Mr Drew perfectly blamed the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on showbiz as the reason why he is broke during an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye, Cape Coast’s finest radio presenter on GBC Radio Central monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He remarked “Let me make it simple, this coronavirus times we are not making money trust me.



“It has spoiled a lot of things and also what we would have made a lot of money from was shows and endorsement deals but coronavirus has brought a halt to all that.



“So right now you can testify that my songs are really popular but I don’t have money to complement my hit songs”, he sadly concluded.



‘Dw3’ hitmaker, Mr Drew who is signed by record producer, Kaywa on his Highly Spiritual Music label is currently promoting his awesome new song titled ‘Later’ which features the original afrobeats badman Kelvynboy.

