Entertainment of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: My News GH

My songs about 'Ganja' are just for motivational purposes - Yaa Pono

Uptown Energy frontliner and ‘Highgrade’ hitmaker, Yaa Pono has debunked widely considered perception that he’s championing the smoking of marijuana through his songs amongst the youth who follow his works.



“I’m not sure people see me as ganja ambassador but mostly I do such songs for the street. I did a song titled highgrade so most of the people play it at the ghettos”, he revealed



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Yaa Pono revealed that most of the songs he does for the youth about marijuana is for motivational purposes.



“It has motivational words in it that’s why they love it and not because it’s about wee. I didn’t even say in the song that anyone should go and smoke but I said if I get I will smoke. So it’s not for radio play but for the streets because every year I drop a song for the streets."



Yaa Pono further stated that his ‘wee’ songs may have made some people perceive him to be a ‘Ganja’ ambassador but most people don’t associate his brand or timeline to be a marijuana crusader.



“Me doing this for them every year may bring that perception but if you follow my timeline nobody associates my brand with marijuana"



“But when I go to Holland I do go to the coffee shop to get some nice parcel for my personal consumption.”

