My song with Sarkodie was global - Jupitar shares work experience with the rapper

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jupitar, a Ghanaian Dancehall musician, has described his smooth working relationship with rapper Sarkodie and how their collaboration gave birth to his 2017 hit "Enemies."



In an interview with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Talktertainment, Jupitar described his song 'Enemies' which featured Sarkodie, as a global hit.



According to the Dancehall musician, their collaboration was birthed after Sarkodie's 2015 single 'Whine Fi Me', which featured himself and Stonebwoy.



"For Sarkodie, I have never had any issues featuring him. He was the one who first featured me on a song with Stonebwoy. In return, I asked him to do a song for me which was global. He is also on my album. Featuring Sarkodie has never been a problem," he told GhanaWeb.



Also commenting on the allegations levelled against Sarkodie by his colleagues who claim that the rapper drags his feet anytime they request a feature, Jupitar hammered that that hasn't been his case.



He urged artistes who have bad blood with Sarkodie over his approach to settle their differences.



"Samini and Sarkodie should thrash their issues," he advised.



"One thing about me, I don't really push myself to artiste when it comes to collaborations. Maybe I might try once when we meet in the studio because you know Ghanaians...for me, I wouldn't even send it for you to know," he added.



OPD/BOG