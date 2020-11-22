Entertainment of Sunday, 22 November 2020

My song ‘Mina’ has got me a wife, opened doors for me - Don K

Don K featured Patapaa on his song

Ghanaian artiste Don K has disclosed on Rainbow Entertainment that his single ‘Mina’ has got him a wife, who he is preparing to tie the not with.



The song, which featured Patapaa, was released to profess my love for the daughter of a traditional ruler, and that love would soon be sealed with marriage, he said.



The song produced by Willis Beatz, he noted, has opened doors for him and granted him the opportunity to perform on several shows.



Don K said ”Mina is the daughter of Budumburan Chief. I had feelings for the lady but I tried convincing her to love me but all to no avail, so I informed Patapaa about it and he advised me to release a song. That was how we composed and released the ‘Mina’ song. After I released the song, the Chief gave me the go-ahead to marry the daughter. I have gone for the list and soon, I will tie the not with Mina.”



He added: ”So far, I have performed on 5 shows with the Mina song. The song has opened doors for me. The song has given me other benefits and enhanced my career”.





