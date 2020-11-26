Entertainment of Thursday, 26 November 2020

My ‘sex’ song is advise against promiscuity – Kumi Guitar

Musician Kumi Guitar

Ghanaian songwriter and singer, Nana Yaw Kumi known in showbiz as Kumi Guitar, has revealed the reason for coming up with a song that specifically talks about ‘sex’.



Kumi Guitar who is signed onto Zylofon Music disclosed to Amansan Krakye on Kastle Drive monitored by MyNewsGh.com that the song ‘sex’ is aimed at educating males on the need to ensure decency in terms of avoiding sexual promiscuity.



He remarked “Most a times when we hear the talk of someone not being a virgin we associate it to only females but when a guy says he is a virgin then you will see people laughing and making mockery of that guy.



So my song was to tell the guys that we also need to leave decent lives so that a lady can also say that when I met this guy he was a virgin who has never had a sexual intercourse with any woman before”, he added on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



Kumi Guitar underscored the need for parents and guardians to make frantic efforts to advise their male children to abstain from all sex-related activities till marriage just like the females are advised to do.



“But I realized that most of us have spoilt ourselves already so my target was those young ones coming up. If you have a male child we need to let them know that whilst growing up they can be decent in terms of avoiding sexual promiscuity just like we advise our female children to abstain from sex. So that the boys will grow and become decent guys who are chaste.” he concluded

