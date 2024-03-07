My second child died because of GH¢5 - Bishop Bonegas

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 March 2024

The leader and founder of Great Fire Pentecostal church, Bishop Bonegas, has recounted a tragic moment in his life when he lost his second-born child due to his inability to raise money for medical care.



According to him, things were difficult for him at the beginning of his ministry; this made it difficult for him to raise GH¢ 5 to take the child to the hospital.



He indicated that after embarking on a two weeks evangelism, he was not able to get such a trivial amount of money, and when he borrowed from someone, it was too late.



Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Bishop Bonegas noted that his child died in his hands the moment he got to the hospital.



“There was a time when my second-born got sick with malaria. I needed just GH¢ 5, not GH¢50 to take my child to the hospital but it was difficult. I preached in town for almost two weeks but I didn’t get the money. The day somebody borrowed me GH¢5, the moment we got to the hospital my child died in my hands,” he recounted.



Bishop Bonegas further stressed that he did not become who he is today by fluke, adding that he has encountered challenges in his ministry work.



“I have been through a lot in life before getting to this stage,” he added.



