My 'run away' ex-husband is angry about our daughter's interview - Linda Osei

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

UK-based Ghanaian socialite, Linda Osei, has disclosed that her former husband is not happy about their daughter, Felicia Osei's, recent interview.



According to her, Mr Frimpong, her ex-husband, is disappointed in being described as a "run away" father.



In her recent interview with Delay, Felicia Osei disclosed that her father abandoned her at a very tender age.



She also touched on several topics relating to her life, family, and career.



Following the interview, Mama Linda disclosed that she received a phone call from her ex-husband, complaining about how his daughter went about the interview.



She said, “With regards to the interview Felicia granted Delay, I was there when my phone rang. I picked it up and heard 'Adwoa', and I responded ‘Yes’. The interview, Felicia granted, have you listened to it? I responded by saying ‘I have from A-Z’.



"What she said, was it right? So I asked him, ‘what did she say’, and he responded, ‘She claims I ran away', and I asked him, ‘Why? Didn’t you run? He argued that he didn't run. So I told him to wait because I needed to tell him something. In the Ashanti dialect, if they say someone ran away, whether it was by a vehicle or motor or by a boat, once you left, it means you ran away,” she said.



She furthermore noted that she asked him if he didn't run, and if he didn't, why then wasn't he present in the child’s life?



“If you didn't run away, why weren’t you present in the life of the child? Then he said, "Adwoa, that's not the case’. So I told him I didn't want any excuses because it's over and it's been a long time.



“I don't want any excuses. Do you understand? Every day men have excuses. Every day men have excuses. You were going through a tough time so you left, as for me I don't go through hardships. You took your bag and run away,” she added.



Linda’s post comes after Felicia Osei who gained popularity through the social media app TikTok, shared a story of how her father skillfully locked his family – wife and daughters – and fled, leaving them to their fate.



Her father, according to her narrative, escaped when her mother was asleep.







