My role in Power TV series got me attention and admiration – Rotimi

Entertainment of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

Actor and musician, Olurotimi Akinosha, popularly known as Rotimi seems to know exactly what contributed to getting him lots of attention in his career.



Rotimi says playing the role of Andre Coleman in the popular hit-series Power, executive produced by rapper 50 Cent got him a lot of attention and admiration from people, contrary to having a bad effect on him.



In a chat with Hitz FM’s Doreen Avio, he said people wondered how he was able to balance creating good music with playing the role of a villain in the series.



“People were just like how can you just play such a villain but then make such beautiful music… [like ‘In my bed’ and ‘Love Rhythm’]. It’s just a testament to God’s gift and talent and just being able to create as freely as I want to and not have anything that holds me back”, Rotimi stressed.



The actor cum singer briefly spoke about his relationship with 50 cent, Omari Hardwick and other casts in the series.



Rotimi describes them as his brothers, adding that his relationship with them exposed him to important nuggets in the film and music industry, as well as guided him on the path to professionalism, for which he is forever grateful.



“It was a lot of big brother stuff, they taught me a lot about the industry and how to be a professional and I’m forever grateful, and you know 50 Cent made me a lot of money so I will forever be grateful to him,” he told Doreen Avio.



Andre Coleman, also known as Dre, is a major antagonist in the Power TV series. His role presented him as a gangster and a drug dealer, who was once the right-hand man of Drug Lord Kanan and Ghost.



Power is an American crime drama television series created and produced by Courtney A. Kemp in collaboration with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.



Rotimi is currently in Ghana tying up stuff with Kuami Engene on his latest single Crypto Currency. The two, after briefly touring the streets of Accra last week, have reportedly shot a video to the new record, which fans are eagerly anticipating.