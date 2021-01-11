Music of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: My News GH

My ring has nothing to do with Illuminati - Amerado speaks

Musician Amerado has denied ties to Illuminati

Not long ago, a new photo of Ghanaian rapper Amerado, real name Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, sparked a controversy on social media.



In the photo, the rapper proudly flaunted two rings and one bears the symbol of the Freemasons. This got people asking if he had joined Illuminati.



However, speaking in an interview with 9ice TV, Amerado said he has not joined the society.



“My ring has nothing to do with Illuminati, I love rings and I put on any ring I find beautiful. This has nothing to do with Illuminati,” he clarified.



When asked if he will consider joining Illuminati, he replied: "When the time comes, I will think about it but for now, I have nothing to do with Illuminati.”