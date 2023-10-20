My relationship with Shatta Wale got toxic so I had to withdraw - Efia Odo

Entertainment of Friday, 20 October 2023
Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo, said Shatta Wale did not give her the treatment she expected after she had done her best to maintain a cordial relationship with him.
She made these statements while disclosing that the dancehall artiste has apologized for all his past mistakes.
“He [Shatta Wale] hurt me. He disappointed me and I blame myself for expecting too much from him because I wanted him to treat me like I treated him, and the energy was not reciprocal. So I had to pull myself away from the toxicity, but he has apologized,” Efia Odo told Berla Mundi in an interview with TV3 and monitored by GhanaWeb.
She established that her fallout with Shatta Wale affected many relationships with her colleagues in the entertainment industry.
“It's not bad. At the end of the day, you have to see people for who they are and love them from afar and that’s what I’m doing with everybody in the industry. I didn’t even know him until I came to Ghana and started seeing who he really was.
"It's not something that I really want to affiliate myself with. When I do get to him [Shatta Wale] it brings controversy. Anytime they see me with a guy they say I'm having an affair with the person and I hate that,” said Efia Odo.
Efia Odo and Shatta Wale’s rumored love affair and fallout
Efia Odo and Shatta Wale’s close relationship stirred rumours of them being involved in a secret love affair.
They had a great relationship until their fallout sometime in 2020.
This was after claims that Shatta Wale had snatched Efia Odo’s business partner.
