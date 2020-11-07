Entertainment of Saturday, 7 November 2020

My relationship with Eshun’s former manager is strictly professional – Naana Blu

Quophimens Musiq signee, Naana Blu

Quophimens Musiq signee, Naana Blu has said that her relationship with her manager, Steven Mensah is strictly professional.

According to her, unlike the relationship that Queen Eshun had with her former manager, hers is not in anyway intimate.

Speaking to Happy FM’s DJ Advicer who sat in for Doctar Cann on the Showbiz Xtra show, she stated: “My relationship with Quophimens is strictly professional. He has not proposed to me and we are not in a relationship. If we ever get into a relationship you will be the first to know”.

Commenting on the recent news of the sore relationship of Queen Eshun and her former manager, Naana Blu revealed that at first she had misgivings about going into agreement with her new record label but after making her own investigations about what really happened between her current Manager and Queen Eshun, she is now at peace.

She furthered that since she joined the record label, she is very impressed with what they have achieved.

Few months ago, highlife songstress Queen eShun confessed to dating her former manager, Stephen Mensah, despite denying the claims a few years ago.

According to her, the series of verbal abuse she received from her former manager made her call it quits after two years of being romantically involved.

Naana Blu became a viral sensation with her cover of Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Things Fall Apart’.

She is currently signed unto Quophimens Muziq record label, which was the former record label of songstress Queen Eshun.

Naana Blu is out with a new single titled ‘Sugar Cane’.







