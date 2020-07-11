Entertainment of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Source: sammykaymedia.com

My 'rape enjoyment' statement was misconstrued, taken out of context – Lutterodt apologizes

Counsellor George Lutterodt

The public uproar, displeasure and condemnation about Counsellor George Lutterodt rape statement made on Adom TV few days ago still lingers on.



Counsellor Lutterodt making an appearance on Peace Fm’s Entertainment Review show stated that his statement he made has been misconstrued and taken out of contest for mischief purposes.



Tying very hard to clarify and justify his statement on the show, panelists disagreed with him.



Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, on the other hand, described his comment and justification as bogus when he got his take to run commentary about the issue and ask him to genuinely accept his mistake and apologize.



The Counsellor after a back and forth exchanges with some panel members offered an unqualified apology to all who have felt offended about his comment “Every rape victims enjoys the act”.



He added he does not endorse rape and do not support any form of violence against women.



Background



Counsellor George Lutterodt in an interview on July 8, stated that “every rape victim enjoys the act,” a statement which did not go down well with a cross-section of Ghanaians including the Gender Ministry.



The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has strongly condemning his utterances described his views on the subject of rape as disgusting and his person as “a threat and danger to the general public” for what many critics say is the perpetuation of rape culture.



“We also call on him to unreservedly retract his unsubstantiated and insensitive comments and apologise to the general public,” the statement added.



Watch video below:

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.