Entertainment of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

My plan is not to have my music played on radio everyday - Trigmatic

Rapper Trigmatic

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro- Agyei, popularly identified as Trigmatic has asserted that his plan as a musician is not to have his songs played on radio everyday as other artistes would want it.



He made this revelation on the Late Nite Celebrity Show on eTV Ghana after he was asked by host, Foster Romanus why he is reviving a part of his old style of music after he made known that he was trying to put out a new image due to some experiences from the past.



Trig stated that, “As I’m transitioning, I don’t want to force it. I always say that everything I do is intentional. I’m not the type that would just do something that I haven’t thought of.



Genius selection would say that I have songs that could be played on radio everyday but that’s not the plan. The plan is to sell the music to a new market which I have identified and I must be honest, there’s a Trigmatic music market”.



According to the musician, anything that is sellable has a market and he has found his music market and deduced the best way to sell his music to them, hence he will not force his transitioning to happen at once.



He noted however that, “This thing about social change, I am big on it. It’s not like something I want to just do and stop so it’s even in my lyrics and it’s in the kind of songs that I do. For me, I am for change and I believe in being a part of the change so I put that in my music and once you hear it and you’re inspired by it, it triggers that change in you”.

