My parents taught me about sexual intimacy - Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian media personality and actress, Akumaa Mama Zimbi has revealed that she learned about the act of intimacy from her parents.



Known for her candid discussions on sensitive topics about sex, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, in a live discussion with Berla Mundi on the Day Show advised married couples to be knowledgeable about intimate activities with their partners.



According to her, couples need to know various activities like showing appreciation and communication.



“When you’re married, you should be able to let your husband say, 'baby please'. And you should be able to tell your husband, 'You brought out a woman in me, thank you'.



“Because when it comes to intimacy, you have to learn it. Like, you learn how to speak, you learn how to walk, you learn everything," she stated.



When quizzed about how she learned about intimacy, Mama Zimbi stated that she learned such from her parents. She explained that it was a requirement for Dipo, (a rite of passage for adolescents among the Krobo people in the Eastern Region of Ghana).



“My mom and my father. Because we the Dangbes, we are taught when we are doing Dipo,” she explained.



She further explained the importance of showing intimacy among couples stating that couples enjoying the act of sex together makes them more active and energetic.



"You see, when the both of you moan when the both of you are making love, you don't get tired. You see, it gives both of you energy,” she said.



ID/BB