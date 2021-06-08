My parents provided whatever we needed when growing up - King Promise recounts

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian musician, King Promise has recounted the roles his parents played when growing up.



Speaking in a recent interview that Zionfelix.net has seen, King Promise revealed his parents provided whatever they needed.



As children, King Promise said their part was to learn and be respectful.



“Growing up was very normal, I grew up in an average Ghanaian family home. I schooled a lot and grew up in Nungua,” he told Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM.



“Basically my parents always made sure that whatever we needed, they’ll provide it. What was necessary was for us to learn, be respectful and do the responsibilities assigned to us.



“So it was a lovely upbringing that I had just like an average Ghanaian child,” King Promise added.