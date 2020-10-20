Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: Solomon Mensah, Contributor

‘My parents forced me to go to university’ – Giovani Caleb

play videoGiovani Caleb

Renowned radio and television personality Giovani Caleb has said it took his parents to force him to enrol at the university as it was not in his plans to pursue higher education.



The host of Showbiz360 on TV3 says his ultimate aim, after completing senior high school, was to enlist in the Ghana Navy. That desire, he says, eventually landed on rocks.



“My parents forced me to go to uni (sic). Yea. Right after Bishop Herman [College], I had wanted to be in the military so bad. In fact, I have gone as far as writing exams, aptitude test, passing medicals and going for an interview […] Unfortunately, I couldn’t pass medicals for the eye test,” Giovani said in an interview on Talk To Solomon, a Youtube based talk show hosted by journalist and writer Solomon Mensah.



Watch Giovani Caleb's interview below.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.