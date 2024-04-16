My 'oga' hit song was never a diss to Samini – KK Fosu

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Ghanaian musician, KK Fosu, has debunked claims that his “Oga” song was a diss track targeted at Samini.



Over the years, there has been the perception that the song, was an attack on the dancehall musician and this is due to the nature of its contents.



The song, according to netizens had been KK Fosu's way of tackling his issues with Samini at that time, as it was released when the two artistes were engaged in a feud.



But speaking in an interview, KK Fosu indicated that his monster hit song, “Oga” was simply meant to entertain his fans.



He indicated that the song touched on the realities of life and was not in any way directed at Samini, whom he regarded as “Family”.



“The song was not directed at Samini. I write all my songs based on life issues. I write my songs after I have experienced what life has to offer. I have been consistent about this and I say this all the time but people don’t believe it,” he told Accra-based Onua FM.