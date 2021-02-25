Entertainment of Thursday, 25 February 2021

My new song was inspired by the hardship I went through in Amsterdam - Selina Boateng

Ghanaian gospel singer, Selina Boateng has another beautiful song out titled “Nyame Beko Ama Mo” and according to her, it was inspired by the kind of hardship she went through during her stay in Amsterdam.



The song takes its roots from the Bible when God rescued the Israelites from all the afflictions they went through. The scripture is Exodus 14:14 which states, “The Lord shall fight for you, and ye shall hold your peace. The Lord will fight for you, and you shall hold your peace”



God rescued the Israelites from Egypt with his mighty hand. He brought judgment upon Pharaoh and the gods of Egypt with plague after plague while the hard-hearted Pharaoh resisted. Finally, after letting the Israelites go, Pharaoh’s heart hardened once again, pursued them with the might of his army.



According to her, the song is to encourage every individual going through any form of hardship to be firm, courageous and have faith in the Lord because he is capable of doing everything in his own time.



“Nyame Beko Ama Mo” produced by Ghanaian UK based beat maker and sound engineer, Kwaku Mensah is one the beautiful songs off her yet to be released album. This body of work according to her will be launched roughly by December,2021.



The song is currently available on all the digital music stores across the world.



