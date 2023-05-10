You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 05 10Article 1764305

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

My new song was commercially released based on popular requests – SDK

SDK is a popular Ghanaian comedian cum skitsmaker

Popular comedian and actor, Sadik Sulley popularly known as 'SDK', has expressed that he released his new song, 'Cameraman', due to popular requests from fans.

Recounting events on Property FM in Cape Coast, he said he did not intend to create a commercial song, adding that he was only fusing the tune in his skit.

“This was just a video that I did and I thought of fusing the cameraman vibes in there so it’s actually a skit that I did.

“It’s just like the other videos I do and put on social media and so those who saw it loved it and asked me to release it as a song for them to vibe with it,” he remarked.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the ‘Camera man’ hitmaker, revealed that this is the first time he is releasing an official track.

“This is the first time I’m doing an official track like this but obviously when you see me singing then maybe in some of my videos,” he answered on the show.

He continued, “So it’s within my skits that you will hear me singing but this is an official or my first time doing an official track which I’ve put out there”.

