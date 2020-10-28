Television of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

My new series will revive the movie industry – Lilwin

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has stated that his upcoming TV series which is titled ‘Cocoa Season’ will come to effect change in the declining fortunes of the local movie industry.



The highly anticipated series features topmost actors such as Kofi Adjorlolo, Vivian Jill, Mr. Beautiful, Kalybos, and Agya Koo.



It also features musicians such as `Kwesi Arthur, Sista Afia, Yaa Pono, Fameye, among others.



According to Lilwin, Ghanaian movies are to displays and preserves the country’s culture, however, they have been overshadowed by foreign ones.



“Local movies help preserve our culture as a people and as an actor, I was not happy about how foreign series had dominated our screens. Despite the downfall of the film industry over the past years, I decided to do something creative that would receive the movie industry and continue to thrill movie loving fans. So I decided to combine veteran actors and popular musicians in this series so that both music and movie fans can have a feel of what their favourite artistes can do on the screens.”



Lilwin added that the upcoming series would be the biggest sitcom to hit the screens because of the thrills and chills that come along with it.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.