14 October 2020

Source: My News GH

My new hairstyle was inspired by the coronavirus lockdown – Kuami Eugene reveals

Musician Kuami Eugene

In case you’ve come across Kuami Eugene in recent times, you’d realize that he has adopted a new hairstyle but have you wondered what might be the reason for the sudden change.



Eugene Kwame Marfo, who goes by the stage name as Kuami Eugene has revealed in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM that his new hairstyle was initiated during the period of the Coronavirus lockdown.



Responding to why he decided to change his hairstyle on Kastle Drive, he said: “My new hairstyle is not because of my new album Son of Africa per say. My hair became bushy and I decided to leave it like that. Because during the times of the coronavirus lockdown i didn’t want any barber to come to my house to trim my hair.”



He added that: “During the lockdown, I moved my parents to my house to live with me so I decided not to allow any barber to come to my house to infect my parents with the virus in case they’re carrying the disease,” he told Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



“So during the quarantine I left my hair to grow and I was braiding it small small. When the lockdown was over I realized my hair was already grown and so I decided to leave it this way. But then again I can wake up one day and have a change of mind.”

