My name is gallivanting at Flagstaff House – Gyakie excited

Entertainment of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Fast-rising Kumasi-based AFRO-fusion musician, Jacklin Acheampong, who is professionally known as Gyakie, has said that her name and music has gained prominence in the official residence of the President of Ghana, the Flagstaff House.



She was asked by Tony Best on Akoma FM’s Kwantenpon Drive on Thursday, April 8 whether or not she saw the First Lady’s tweet to her husband on his 77th birthday.



Responding to what that tweet meant to her, Gyakie said that she was extremely excited and becomes so anytime she sees that her music is making a huge impact.



Asked whether or not there has been any form of an invitation from the First Lady, she answered in the negative.



“I have not personally had any invitations yet, may be my management have but one thing I know for sure is that, my name is gallivanting in the Flagstaff House as we speak. Ask the First Lady about me and she will tell you she has heard of my music,” Gyakie said.



Recently collaborating with Nigerian star boy Omalay on her Forever song remix, Gyakie still looks forward to featuring a lot more Ghanaian musicians like Sarkodie, Efya, Samini and more .



