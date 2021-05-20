My music is influenced by the classics – Alte musician

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Alternative musical artiste, Revy Boadu, also recognized as Spc.Ghst, has revealed that his style of music is massively influenced by timeless classic songs from our ace highlife musicians.



Talking about his debut tape ‘Alt.Spc Files (Side A) in a live studio discussion with Akosua Hanson on YFM’s Alte Lounge segment of the Y Lounge, he said that the classics are what showed him that it is possible for him to do the type of music that he does.



“The classics are definitely influences, specifically hardwired influences if I should say because I don’t even have to go back to them but then they have guided my path to where I am right now. With ‘fire’, we just wanted to recreate something and have a reference so we picked this song ‘Ogya’ by Osibisa as a sample since it’s a classic that we grew up listening to”, he said.



Quizzed on which of the older musicians have been his influence, Spc.Ghst mentioned Osibisa, Lagbaja, Fela Kuti, Kojo Antwi and other jazz musicians like Johnny Coltrane, Robert Glasper, Laura Mvula, among others.



Spc.Ghst recently released a debut tape titled Alt.Spc Files (Side A). The tape is his most recent successful sound experiment that embodies Alternative Music in the broadest sense with a plethora of exciting acts and beautiful sounds. Alt.Spc Files is available on all streaming platforms now.