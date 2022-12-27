My music is good but a lot of hard work went into promoting my brand - Gyakie

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Gyakie has in the last couple of years recorded huge success in her music career.



The Ghanaian female vocalist has been able to break through the Nigerian music market with her tunes.



Also, her 2021 monster hit 'Forever' topped both local and international charts affording her several awards.



When GhanaWeb's reporter, Paula Amma Broni caught up with the singer after her performance at Black Sherif's Mozama Disco concert, Gyakie explained that a lot of hard work has gone into the promotion of her music brand.



"It is a lot more than just hearing the name (Gyakie) everywhere. There was a lot of hard work that was done behind the scenes. We did a lot of things to push the name and songs. When we did that, it was able to get to a certain point where people started hearing Gyakie music and loving the songs.



"Aside from that, the music was good, anybody that heard it from the get-go fell in love with it," she told GhanaWeb.



Also commenting on the need for support for female musicians, Gyakie, mentioned that more work needs to be done to get on board other talents in the industry.



"The industry has always been a free space. I feel like it is always about how hard you push yourself. When it comes to females, I feel like there is a lot of work that needs to be done because we need more females in the industry. We do need to be heard a lot more in the industry," she said.



