My mum’s bitter experience inspired me – Body artist

Oscar Korbla Mawuli Awuku standing close to one of his works

Oscar Korbla Mawuli Awuku, a body artist and sculptor has disclosed that he was inspired by the struggles of his mother.



The 21-year-old who is admired by many for his craft, although would not delve into the issues, recalled that his mother was eager to see him succeed, and hence did everything humanly possible towards the realization of his dreams.



“This inspired me greatly and over the years, whilst growing up, all I ever wanted to do was depict the strength and empowerment of women and also their ability to procreate and nurture,” he said.



Mawuli further said: “Art has always been a God-given talent and for me, I have always wanted to use my talent to solve problems in the society and the diaspora at large. I happened to be brought up by my mother along the line and she supported me greatly. She never stopped believing in me.”



Born on May 18, 1999, Mawuli, the first of three children, had his basic education at Senajoy Preparatory School in Accra. He furthered his education at Mawuli School where he studied Visual Arts. His quest to achieve academic excellence has earned him admission at Takoradi Technical University where he is reading Commercial Arts in Painting.



“I’m into digital painting, canvas paintings, sculpture and body arts,” he listed.



“My body of art is called Anansinisim. It was inspired by the Ghanaian mythical character Kweku Ananse. I carefully fuse visual networking designs of the spider with historical Ghanaian Adinkra symbols to create personal transitional designs on the body that re-eco knowledge and wisdom of our ancestors that are gradually losing their sustainable values and norms to contemporary audiences,” the youngster explained.



Mawuli has a plan to execute after school. He told GhanaWeb that he hopes to educate “young artist to research more into their crafts”.



According to him, he would also “support them with the little knowledge I have attained in the field of study to help them grow artistically. The reason is, it isn’t all about just painting on the canvas; how you present it gives it value.”





