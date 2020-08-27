Entertainment of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'My mum is my greatest asset' – Efya eulogizes Nana Adwoa Awindor

play videoEfya with her mother, Mrs Nana Adwoa Awindor

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Efya has touted her mother Nana Adwoa Awindor as her greatest inspiration and best friend.



According to the female vocalist, her mother’s advice has shaped her into the woman she is today.



“My mum is my biggest inspiration. She makes me to want to be better every day and brings out the best in me. She’s my best friend and I’m grateful for her. She teaches me a lot and I’m grateful that I have that kind of relationship with her,” she stated.



She recalled moments where her mum used to travel around the world with her during her ‘Greetings from Abroad’ days in the late 90’s.



Nana Adwoa Awindor was known for her popular TV Show, Greetings from Abroad, and she is now popularly referred to as Efya’s mother ever since her daughter shot to fame with her music career.



The veteran TV personality is now a Development Queen mother of Afigya-Kwabre district in the Ashanti Region.



Watch the video below from 4minuites 40seconds onwards









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.