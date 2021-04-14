My mother used to whip me due to my stubbornness – Prince David Osei confesses

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Prince David Osei has confessed that growing up as a child, his mother physically abused him in view of his stubborn nature.



According to the award-winning actor, while growing up, all his mother wanted him to do was to be with his books studying while he was interested in playing around with friends.



He revealed that due to his nature, his strict and discipline mother beat him all the time to the extent he felt she wasn’t his biological mother.



“Parenting wise my mother was very strict, it was all about the books if you don’t study she will beat you. At a point, she uses to beat me so much that I felt she wasn’t my real mum but I think she wanted the best for me”, Prince David Osei said this in his interview with Citi TV monitored by MyNewsGH.com.