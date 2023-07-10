My mother 'forced' me into sewing but 'I eventually loved it' - Empress Gifty

Entertainment of Monday, 10 July 2023

Empress Gifty has confirmed that she earlier wanted to learn catering.



She was speaking on the No.1 Showbiz programme on No.1 105.3 FM, Friday, July 7, 2023.



Host Taller Dee reminded her she once said her mother had her learn sewing against her will.



"I wanted to be a caterer but my mother [forced] me to learn sewing and I came to love it," she said.



She said a child does not make decisions on their own but with their parents' guidance "especially when you're [under] 18."



Ghana's "constitution allows you to marry at 18 because you're an adult [by then]," she buttressed.



"The only important thing is for your parents to teach you the fear of the Lord," she stressed. "This is why it is said: 'Obey your parents in the Lord'."



With the fear of the Lord, you can have your independent thoughts and still have your parents guide you, she said.



"They can't force you but they can guide you," she said, adding that a parent may say: "Do this for two or three years and you can turn away and do this [other thing you want]."



"Those things really helped me to get to where I am today," she testified.



Though, at first, it was against her will to sew, she stressed "I soon desired and loved it". She explained that at the time, it was the pragmatic path to take because the catering she initially aimed for was going to be capital-intensive and stretch her mother's resources.



"I listened to my mother and accepted her will but I've never regretted doing it. I enjoyed it," she clarified, revealing: "The first time I sewed a slit for my mother to take to church, I didn't sleep."



Ultimately, she said it was all God's plan.



"Sometimes, the timing for our wishes and purpose does not favour us so God can bring some things into the process for you to learn something that you're not ready [for] but in the end of that learning process, you'll realise it is good for you," she explained.



The trained seamstress and acclaimed fashionista said she earns a lot of money for her fashion sense and influence.





"A lot of companies bring clothings to me, footwear, see what I'm wearing," she said, pulling her hair back to reveal more of the stylish glasses she was wearing. "They brought me about six of them and said: 'Empress, wear it and give them pressure'."



In fact, she said, "At the moment, that's what I get more money from" – fashion.



She cited that for her music videos, it is not unusual for a single person to give her fabrics worth GHS8,000 requesting that she wears them on set and gives them a mention.



"So when you watch my videos, the credit given to people is plenty," she noted.



To secure such deals and favours, she said "is all about branding".



"You determine what comes to you by how you present yourself," she advised.



Empress Gifty is married to renowned Ghanaian politician and former parliamentary represensative for Kpone Katamanso Hopeson Yaovi Adorye.



Her latest song is titled Awieye Pa (Good Ending).