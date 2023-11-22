My message is not for the industry, its for the next generation - Shatta Wale clarifies

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Popular Ghanaian Dancehall/Afrobeats artiste, Shatta Wale has clarified a write-up he made earlier in which he called for unity and collaboration with the Ghanaian music industry.



According to him, his message was not to the industry but to the next generation of artistes in the country.



On November 20, Shatta Wale in a post on Facebook identified what he said were obstacles to the growth of the Ghana music industry in the global space.



He cited a lack of resources and a lack of unity as major causes of the decline and called for collaborative efforts to be made to ensure growth.



A fan, however, in reaction to Shatta Wale's post, called on the artiste to refrain from addressing the industry as he would be called out.



Shatta Wale, posting on Facebook on November 22, claimed that his message was addressed to the rising generation of artistes and not the current industry.



He emphasised that his write-up was for artistes who are focused on making money for their family and friends and not those who are populist.



“Am not doing it for them but I am sending a message to the next generation of artistes. I mean artistes that want to live the real life of a musician and will be able to feed their families and friends and promote their music in a more not the ones we have trying to please these motherfuckers,” he posted.



He implored his audience to read his posts with the aim of understanding the underlying message, not just interpreting it.



“Sometimes when I write something you guys must pay attention to the message and not who reads it to interpret,” he said.



