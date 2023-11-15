My marriage to Temi Otedola wasn't private - Mr Eazi insists

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Mr Eazi has spoken for the first time about his wedding to Temi Otedola.



The singer granted an interview to Naija FM where he spoke about the romantic scene in his song “Legalise” and how it was art imitating life.





During the interview, he was asked how married life has been so far and he replied, “We thank God.”



Asked why he did not tell the public about his wedding, he retorted, “Who tell you say I no let people know?”





He then explained that the video for Legalise was shot in Venice and it is proof that they got married.





He added that their outfit in the music video were not just costumes.



“If you watch the video you will see proofs there. Our outfits weren’t just costumes,” Eazi said.





Watch the interview below.



