My management has never been supportive of my social media outbursts Mzbel

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel, has said that her management has never supported his social media outbursts when she was involved in politics at the peak of her music career.



She noted that in her quest to explain herself with some controversial comments, she always ended up being misunderstood and subjected to criticism by the public which she wasn’t comfortable with.



The musician indicated that she has now realized her mistakes and takes the advice of her management team before taking any action.



Speaking in an interview with JoyPrime TV which GhanaWeb monitored, Mzbel said,



“I have a team that I work with. They've never been in support of any of that [social media outbursts]. But when I'm home and I hear something, I just don't want to listen, I want to respond."



She continued: “I want people to hear my side of it, hear my truth. I want to get it out, and I end up being misunderstood or maybe putting it the wrong way. My team has never been in support. I never asked for their opinion or anything, but now I'm listening. I'm a grown woman.”



She further indicated that she does not regret her public rants or outbursts and however, indicated that the experience has garnered has made her a better person to mentor others and impart knowledge.



“I would say no, I don't regret anything, because through that I have learned a lot. So now I can mentor young girls coming up. Not just young girls. I can mentor anybody in the part of the music when it comes to this dance,” she said in an interview with JoyPrime TV.



SB/NOQ



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch E-Forum below.



