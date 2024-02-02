‘My life had been threatened for dating Dr. Grace Boadu’ – Boyfriend as he shares account on doctor’s death

Entertainment of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partner of the late Dr. Grace Boadu, Pastor Kingsley Gyamfi, has shared some details of his two-year relationship with the late Grace Gift Herbal Hospital founder.



He made these statements while sharing a blow-by-blow account of his last moments with the deceased and what he witnessed at her residence on the day of her demise.



In an interview with Kessben FM, Pastor Gyamfi said he had been in touch with Dr. Grace Boadu all through her most recent trip to South Africa and even when she arrived home in Accra.



However, he had noticed that their phone communication seized when he was on his way to Accra but couldn’t go to her residence to check on her due to certain restrictions.



Explaining further, Pastor Gyamfi said his relationship with the late herbal doctor had been saddled with death threats and out of fear, he was unable to barge into her home to find out why she had not been picking his calls for more than eight hours.



“The last time I heard from her, she was leaving South Africa for Ghana…at a point, she even told me she had to transit at Ethiopia," he said. "We were very much in touch. She wanted me to meet her at the airport in Accra and I was in Kumasi. I wasn’t feeling well so I couldn’t go early to meet her. So later I set off from Kumasi and we were even chatting on my way to Accra but it got to a point where she was unreachable."



He continued: “When I got to Accra, she was still unreachable, and I went straight to my house and slept. I woke up and still tried reaching her but she still wasn’t picking up. So, I called her workers and asked them to confirm if she was home. They admitted that she had locked herself indoors since she returned from the South Africa trip.



"So, I went with the police and we went to break down her door and we found her lying on the floor in her washroom. I felt the need to go to her house when I got to Accra but certain things have been happening. There have been threats on my life concerning my relationship with her so I have been careful. That’s why I didn’t want to involve myself or overstep my boundaries when she did not pick up my calls,” he established.



When asked if there was a rival in the picture who had been threatening him, he answered, “Grace wasn’t that type of woman. She was a decent, transparent and a good woman. It is those around her.”



The pastor was then asked if all through their relationship he had encountered instances where the doctor had experienced a fall of any sort and he responded, “Later, we’ll talk about all that. She was my girlfriend so definitely I will know a lot of things about her. But all these things will be unravelled later. I can’t speak on it. All I can say for now is that she wasn’t in the bathtub as people purported, she was on the washroom floor.”



Pastor Kingsley Gyamfi was also asked about his opinion on the contrasting claims by the deceased’s family and the hospital’s management regarding her purpose of visit to South Africa, but he insisted on staying mute on that particular subject.



“I don’t want to talk about this either. Later everyone will get to know.”



Meanwhile, in a couple of videos making rounds online, the pastor and his entourage had been spotted being restricted from entering the deceased’s residence in Accra, and this has since stirred massive reactions from netizens.







Dr. Grace Boadu is said to have died on January 29, 2024. She is rumoured to have died in the bathroom.



An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.



Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor'. The likes of music group Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, singer Mzbel have all reacted to the development.



EB/BB