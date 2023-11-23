You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 11 23Article 1886327

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

My life got bigger after the leaked tape - Oxlade

Nigerian Afrobeats artiste, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, popularly known as Oxlade, has disclosed that his 2022 sex tape scandal skyrocketed him into the limelight.

Recall that in 2022, a Snapchat post showed Oxlade and a lady engaging in sexual intercourse. The said tape went viral amidst wild reactions from netizens on social media.

Oxlade trended to an extent, her partner in the sex tape sued him for damages.

However, in his latest interview on Hitz FM, today, November 23, Oxlade said although some individuals intended for the sextape to hinder his progress, it rather expanded his career.

“The bigger the level, the bigger the devil. As your greatness gets to an uncontrollable stage, people will try to limit it. After that, my life got bigger. So it's a test at every stage in your life. That's how you cherish greatness at every stage of your life. When something big is about to happen, something bad will happen first,” he said.

The "Non-living Thing" crooner, said he dealt with the issue because he had already prepared for instances like this.

“It's not an omen. It's just preparation for anything, man. Expect the worst. Expect the best. Anything can happen. Anybody could switch up. Who you call your bro might not definitely be your bro. When asked if he would ever make a sex tape again. Oxlade replied, Never ever,” he added.

