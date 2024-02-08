My issue with McBrown is settled, there’s no 'bad blood' between us - Nana Yaa Brefo

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo has said that there is no issue between herself and actress, Nana Ama McBrown as perceived by some members of the public.



According to her, she has settled her impasse with McBrown and they are currently in a very good relationship as friends who work together in the same media organization (Media General).



She fumed about how people are trying to resurrect the issue whenever she granted an interview to speak about it and warned such individuals to desist from acts because it breeds controversy.



Nana Yaa Brefo said that her current relationship with McBrown is amicable and there is no “bad blood” between them as claimed by some people.



"If someone contracts me to work, there is no need for me to feel bitter about an individual and plan for revenge, I wouldn’t do that. If I pass a comment, people try to connect it to the issue. I want you to know that we don’t have any bad blood. Even if there are people I want to hate it will not be her [McBrown]. Sometimes bad things happen to benefit us in a way.



"She congratulated me nicely and welcomed me on social media to the family. The last time I saw her she spotted me first, stopped her car and told me to buy something for her and we all laughed and left. I don’t care about your mindset but don’t insinuate that I have bitterness in me,” she said in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



This comes after concerns were raised when Nana Yaa Brefo joined Media General (Onua TV) where McBrown is currently working following their feud which happened years ago.



McBrown and Nana Yaa Brefo are said to be on good terms after the actress congratulated and welcomed her to the Media General Group.



Background



Since 2020, Nana Ama McBrown and Nana Yaa Brefo have not had a good relationship after the latter claimed the former disrespected her while interviewing the actress about actor Benard Nyarko’s death.



During that same period, Nana Yaa Brefo was also subjected to immense backlash by fans of McBrown for asking unnecessary and insensitive questions.



This issue had since escalated and the rippling effect was when the AdomTV broadcaster resigned from her job after her employers apologised to McBrown.



This culminated in hurt and betrayal as Nana Yaa Brefo, who felt betrayed and disrespected had since constantly, during several interviews, lamented about how that situation had cost her a lot of good things.



Nana Yaa Brefo and Nana Ama McBrown’s feud had been left unresolved until the former’s current appointment with Onua TV.



