Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: GH Base

My intelligence and smartness got me where I am today – Afia Schwarzenegger

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger

Controversial self-acclaimed Queen of comedy, actress and TV presenter Afia Schwarzenegger has asked her critics to learn to be able to differentiate between her brand and her personality.



Explaining herself, Afia disclosed that she has witnessed a lot of women in the entertainment industry who have not succeeded in making their brands a success because of how foolish they were.



She added that she has been in the entertainment industry for 11 years and even though a lot has changed for her, her intelligence helped her climb up the ladder to success.



She wrote: "Kindly differentiate my brand from my person…I won’t be where I am if I wasn’t intelligent and smart...I met a lot of women you call smart and intelligent in this industry..and over 11 years not much has changed for them… probably a big stomach, a different sugar daddy or more gossiping files”.



See her post below:



