You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 05 12Article 1765763

Entertainment of Friday, 12 May 2023

Disclaimer

Source: zionfelix.net

My husband was accused of money rituals - Mimi Andani

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Musician, Mimi Musician, Mimi

Ghanaian businesswoman, Mimi Andani, has been through a lot. She recently opened up about how she struggled with childbirth in an interview with ZionFelix.

Getting miscarriages and chemical pregnancy are some of her ordeals.

At a point, the CEO of Golden Movie Awards said her husband was accused of using his manhood for money rituals.

She explained that people made this speculation because they were having a flourishing business while they had difficulties in getting a child.

The former songstress divulged she was depressed during this period.

Mimi Adani finally welcomed her first child after eight years of marriage in 2022.

Watch the interview below:




Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment