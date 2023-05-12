My husband was accused of money rituals - Mimi Andani

Entertainment of Friday, 12 May 2023
Source: zionfelix.net
Ghanaian businesswoman, Mimi Andani, has been through a lot. She recently opened up about how she struggled with childbirth in an interview with ZionFelix.
Getting miscarriages and chemical pregnancy are some of her ordeals.
At a point, the CEO of Golden Movie Awards said her husband was accused of using his manhood for money rituals.
She explained that people made this speculation because they were having a flourishing business while they had difficulties in getting a child.
The former songstress divulged she was depressed during this period.
Mimi Adani finally welcomed her first child after eight years of marriage in 2022.
