My husband was accused of money rituals - Mimi Andani

Entertainment of Friday, 12 May 2023

Ghanaian businesswoman, Mimi Andani, has been through a lot. She recently opened up about how she struggled with childbirth in an interview with ZionFelix.



Getting miscarriages and chemical pregnancy are some of her ordeals.



At a point, the CEO of Golden Movie Awards said her husband was accused of using his manhood for money rituals.



She explained that people made this speculation because they were having a flourishing business while they had difficulties in getting a child.



The former songstress divulged she was depressed during this period.



Mimi Adani finally welcomed her first child after eight years of marriage in 2022.



Watch the interview below:









