My husband maltreated me; I couldn't even buy a cup of coffee - Nayas opens up about sufferings in Germany

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Nana Yaa, also known as Nayas, who came back to Ghana in November, has opened up about the maltreatment she went through in the hands of her estranged husband, Nana Sarfo Kantanka.



The actress, in a Facebook live video, told her 36K followers that living in Germany was not easy because of how her husband treated her.



Amidst the shame he constantly caused her, Nayas alleged that her husband of 4 years sacked her from their matrimonial home.



"...I am pleading with you all, if you don't know the issues of someone, don't be in a haste to judge them. I didn't fornicate whiles leaving with my husband. Today, there might be issues, sickness, death, so if you don't know much about the issue, don't say anything... At the time, I didn't have a place to lay my head. At the time, I had lost all hopes, At the time, I didn't have a handy (telephone) to use, At the time, I didn't even have 1cent on me... Akos or whatever you call yourself, today I am not here to insult you. My husband says I should call you to insult you or deal with you because he has not told you anything...," she said in the video sighted by GhanaWeb.



According to Nayas, the maltreatment began after she took care of her husband, who underwent surgery on 2 different occasions - eye and stomach surgeries.



After nursing him and taking care of him, despite her busy schedule due to work, she said her husband changed drastically after he got better.



"My husband, let me tell you something, when you came to marry me Nayas, I was not a bad person. I didn't do you bad, Kofi Sarfo, when you came to marry me. In abroad it is not so easy that you will fall sick, and your wife will take care of you especially if she has to go to work.



"... We didn't tell anyone when he was sick, I was the one taking care of him. He had an eye surgery. In August, he had another stomach surgery, I was also there for him. When he became finally healed, that was when he started maltreating me," she explained.



Nayas added that even though she was working, she was denied access to her money hence she couldn't even afford to buy a cup of coffee.



"I told him, I wanted to go back to Ghana. Because I was working but I couldn't even hold even 1cent or cedi. There were times, I couldn't even afford to buy coffee to drink at work... Thanks be to God that, at the end of the day, I have finally reconciled with my family," she said.



Nayas also clarified that she was never deported from Germany but instead returned to Ghana based on careful consideration.



She detailed the warm welcome from her family and her excitement about reuniting with her daughter.







"Nobody deported me, nobody deported me. I came by myself, and since then, I have been happy. They complain that Ghana is hard, but this is home. I am so happy, it brought me joy to see my daughter Nhyira," she announced.



A heartbroken Nayas once again addressed the unfair treatment meted out to her by her husband, who she said nearly caused her death.



"I was roaming the streets of Hamburg like a homeless woman, one with no family. What wrong did I do? My marriage just brought me shame... how can women marry if their husbands turn against them, and disgrace them? As a husband, you forgot how I stood beside you on your sick bed. You were always taking new girls on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. You couldn't appreciate me.



"I want to inform all my loved ones that I am back in Ghana by the grace of God. I arrived in peace, special thanks to all those who reached out to me and promised assistance, over 400 individuals. Thanks to all those who supported me with prayers. God bless you all... my pastor told me to come back home to avert death. He could have just wasted my life. Kofi Sarfo what wrong did I do to you?" the actress quizzed.



The couple tied the knot in 2018. According to reports, Nayas' husband is the Krontihene in Hamburg, Germany.



Watch the video below:



