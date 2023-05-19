My husband is not the biological father of our first child – Woman confesses

Tabloid News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A married woman (name withheld) has confessed on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that her husband is not the biological father of her first child.



The woman says she has not prepared to disclose or confess but was going through pain and depression over the matter.



She claimed she had no choice but to give the child to her current husband as his because his former boyfriend was unprepared to be a father.



In recounting her ordeal, she stated that the person responsible requested that she abort the baby because he was not ready to be a father at the time.



She claimed her previous boyfriend offered her GHC200 to have the baby aborted.



But she refused because her husband was ready to marry her and loved her even though she was not interested in him at the time.



She told Kwabena Agyapong that she had accepted the proposal of the husband because of the circumstance, making him the father of the first child, and now they have a set of twins after the first child.



"I am married, but my first child was not fathered by my husband. My ex-boyfriend is the father of the child. When I became pregnant, my ex-boyfriend stated that he was not prepared to be a father. He gave me GHC200 to have the baby aborted. However, I refused to abort. I refused to have an abortion because I was afraid, and I had heard stories about women who had abortions and died as a result. At the same time, a man entered my life, and despite the fact that I did not love him, he was willing to marry me. Because his family was wealthy, I had no choice but to marry him.”



The woman stated that, while she was troubled, she was unwilling to tell her husband because doing so could end her marriage.



She also told the host that her husband was overjoyed when she told him she was pregnant.



She stated that after she revealed this to him, he married her and the family was happy.



According to her, they had not been able to give birth again after the twins.



She also revealed that the former boyfriend saw her, her husband, and the first child and inquired as to whether the child was his.



She mentioned that her ex-boyfriend has begun calling her and demanding answers about the first child.



The woman revealed the first child in question is now over 19 years of age.