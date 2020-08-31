Entertainment of Monday, 31 August 2020

My husband impregnated my friend - Woman tells why she drinks alcohol

Bernice, a mother of one and an alcohol addict, speaking to DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa said, her friend gave birth with her husband leading her to alcoholism.



According to her, she started the alcohol-life after the husband slept with her friend; it was a very hard time for her so to forget her worries, she had to drink alcohol.



“After he broke my virginity, he slept with my friend, l couldn’t stand it, so l called for divorce.



"If for nothing at all, we have a son together, and he is my precious gift now,” she said.



Her son who is 21 years sleeps together with her in a ghetto. She is seeking employment for her son so he can support her.



Her son is, however, hopeful that, he will get a job and take care of her mother.



Speaking on the help she needed so she could stop the alcohol, she said;



“If somebody could help me rent at least a single room for me and my son, I will be very grateful”.



