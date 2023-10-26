My husband could post a 'don’t disturb me for 7 days' inscription on his door – Agradaa recounts

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Nana Agradaa has recalled some interesting moments with her husband, Pastor Eric Oduro Koranteng, prior to their separation.



Agradaa said there were times her husband could instruct that no one see or talk to him for several days, a directive which she wasn’t exempted from.



The self-acclaimed evangelist who had separate rooms with her husband, said there were instances where he would lock himself in his room with a ‘no disturbance for seven days’ inscription on his door.



Agradaa, who pondered over the development during an interaction with fans on TikTok, said she couldn’t fathom why she was instructed in her own house by a man she takes care of.



“We had a master bedroom that we slept in together and also had separate private rooms where we kept our belongings in our home. It got to a point where Pastor Eric instructed that he didn’t want to be bothered. He boldly inscribed on a paper on his door that he did not want to be disturbed for seven days. I am telling you for a fact and God is my witness. He wrote that he would not tolerate any disturbance for seven days.



“I built that house with my sweat, I looked after the home and provided everything in that house. I was the breadwinner but this man instructed me in my own home,” she established.



Agradaa added, that while her husband locked himself indoors, he was busily interacting with his mistresses.



“There were times I passed by his door but couldn’t knock. You can’t even call him on the phone. He will be in there interacting with his mistresses,” she added.



Agradaa flaunts new lover after her previous marriage ended



Recently, social media witnessed back-to-back insults and revelations from Agradaa and her husband, Pastor Eric Oduro Koranteng.



This comes after the self-acclaimed evangelist consistently accused her husband of cheating with several women and labeled him a lazy jobless man, among others.



Agradaa and Pastor Eric have since moved on with their lives.



Nana Agradaa is currently in a relationship with one of his junior pastors, Angel Asiamah, who she constantly flaunts on social media.





